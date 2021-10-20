BOLTON, Vt. (WHDH) — Police have located human remains believed to be those of a missing New Hampshire woman and have arrested her husband on suspicion of murder, officials announced Tuesday.

After agreeing to speak to investigators Tuesday afternoon, state police say Joseph Ferlazzo, 41, of Northfield, New Hampshire, told detectives that he had killed his 22-year-old wife, Emily Ferlazzo, also of Northfield, N.H., early Saturday morning inside their vehicle in Bolton, Vermont.

“It’s very tragic and our thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of Emily,” said Vermont State Police Major Dan Trudeau.

Emily Ferlazzo’s family reported her missing Monday night and informed police that her husband told them the two had gotten into an argument Saturday afternoon while in Bolton, prompting Emily to get out of their small bus that they had converted into a living and traveling space.

Joseph Ferlazzo reportedly added that he went to a convenience store in the town as his wife began walking down Route 2 but when he returned to that area, she was gone.

A detective located Joseph Ferlazzo at a convenience store in St. Albans on Tuesday afternoon and Joseph Ferlazzo agreed to accompany troopers to the barracks, Trudeau said.

“One of our detectives was in there picking up lunch and recognized him,” Trudeau added.

Joseph Ferlazzo allegedly went on to admit that he killed his wife before a search of their bus led to the discovery of human remains and other evidence that corroborated his account of the killing.

The remains were brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death and to confirm identity.

Joseph Ferlazzo is expected to be charged with first-degree murder and remains in custody pending arraignment Wednesday in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.

