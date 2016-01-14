Police: Husband shot wife to death, 3 kids in home at time

Police in Maine say a woman was shot to death by her husband inside their home in Windham.

Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Alicia Gaston. Police say her husband — 33-year-old Noah Gaston — is cooperating in the investigation.

Police said the shooting happened at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday at the home on Brookhaven Drive, off of Route 302.

They said the couple’s three children — ages 9, 8 and 2 — were home at the time.

Officials say evidence has been gathered from the home and an autopsy is being conducted.

