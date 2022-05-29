HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis man has been charged with making terrorist threats after saying he would commit a school shooting, police said Sunday.

Police responded to multiple reports Saturday that a man had posted on Facebook that he would commit a school shooting, officials said. Barnstable police later obtained a search warrant and arrested the man at his home and did not find any firearms, official said.

Justin Moreira, 29, was charged with making terrorist threats and was ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on June 1.

