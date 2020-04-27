BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hyannis police tracked down and arrested a man in Barnstable on Sunday who they say stabbed another man in the back for fleeing to a nearby apartment complex.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the area of the Hyannis Village Green Bandstand around 12:45 a.m. found a 51-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his back, Barnstable police said.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 31-year-old Rendell Booker, fled prior to police arrival but was located at a nearby apartment complex and arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, to wit knife.

Police say they recovered the weapon they believe Booker used in the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)