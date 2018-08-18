Police: Hyannis stabbing suspect held without bail

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a man three times in the back and shoulder in Hyannis on Sunday has been ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing.

Damion Fray, 31, of Centerville was arraigned on Tuesday in Barnstable District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, according to a release issued by the Barnstable Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a gun at Keyes Beach in Hyannis Sunday evening found a large group of approximately 150-200 people in the picnic area. Several people were reportedly packing up a make-shift bar and D.J. booth following an altercation between a few partygoers who had already left.

An investigation led detectives to Fray who was placed under arrest on Tuesday, following a traffic stop.

Working under a search warrant, police located a loaded Lugar 9mm handgun and a supply of ammunition in Fray’s apartment.

Following this investigation Fray’s roommate, 46-year-old Neil Woolery, was also placed under arrest on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Wollery appeared in Barnstable District Court and is being held on $1,000 bail.

Fray is set to appear in front of a judge again on August 20.

The victim reportedly spent 2-3 days at Cape Cod Hospital recovering from his injuries. He has since been discharged.

