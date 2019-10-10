BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is facing charges and investigators are searching for suspects after transit police say a group of men viciously assaulted a 60-year-old who needs a cane to walk before robbing him during a “cowardly” attack outside the Ashmont MBTA station in Boston on Wednesday evening.

A surveillance camera allegedly captured a verbal exchange around 5 p.m. that led to the men ripping the cane from the victim’s hand, causing him to fall to the ground.

Julius Tolbert, 47, of Hyde Park, then kicked the victim and stomped on his ankle, according to police.

He was placed into custody and transported to the Transit Police Department headquarters.

Detectives are currently investigating the identities and whereabouts of the others involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police.

