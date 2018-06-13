Police: ICE issues detainer for Tewksbury drug trafficking suspect

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer for a 24-year-old woman who was arrested for heroin trafficking in Tewksbury, police said.

Patricia Pimental was arrested on Highwood Drive by Tewksbury police officers after 33 grams of heroin was recovered during a drug transaction.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer on Pimental for lacking immigration status in the United States, police said.

She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

