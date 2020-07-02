MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed a detainer on a suspected narcotics trafficker found with more than 150 grams of drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 northbound in Milton, authorities said.

A trooper on patrol near exit 3 around 4:40 p.m. saw a white Acura TL with an expired inspection sticker and learned the car’s registered owner, 33-year-old Dalvin Oliveras Negron, of Lynn, had a suspended driver’s license, according to state police.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke to Negron before locating about 134 grams of white powder consistent with cocaine as well as roughly 23 grams of suspected fentanyl pressed in fraudulent blue and white pills, police added.

Negron was placed under arrest and booked at the state police Milton barracks, where fingerprint results reportedly revealed several aliases, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers associated Negron.

Negron is being held at Norfolk County House of Corrections in Dedham pending his arraignment on charges, including trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, operating a motor vehicle with license suspended/revoked, forge/misuse of RMV signature, false statement to obtain credit car, furnishing false name/Social Security number, possession/use of false/stolen RMV document, forge/misuse of RMV document, false statement in application for license, no inspection sticker and two outstanding warrants.

The arrest met criteria per state police policy for notification of ICE, authorities said. The agency place a detainer on Negron while his case proceeds in criminal court.

