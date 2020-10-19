Police ID 18-year-old victim of fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being shot in Dorchester last week.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 81 Kingsdale St. around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 found Isaiah Pires Andres, of Randolph, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

Andres passed away at a local hospital on Sunday, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

