Police ID 19-year-old killed in Wareham crash

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Carver resident was killed and his 18-year-old passenger was injured when their disabled car was struck by another vehicle on a highway in Wareham early Sunday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a serious crash on I-195 eastbound before Exit 21 around 6:30 a.m. determined that a 2000 Nissan Xterra had left the roadway and struck a guardrail, prompting the driver and his passenger to get out and inspect the damage, according to state police.

That’s when a 2008 BMW, driven by a 51-year-old man from Hyannis, struck Jack Quindley and the Nissan.

Quindley was later pronounced dead at Tobey Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

