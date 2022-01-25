MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified a 19-year-old driver who died from his injuries following a wrong-way crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Beech and Harvard streets around 8:20 p.m. Sunday found a Hyundai Elantra that had collided with a black Mercedes, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The driver of the Hyundai, Heritier Wakilongo, of Manchester, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later passed away.

The other driver suffered minor injuries in the crash.

An investigation revealed that Wakilongo was driving in the wrong direction on Beech Street prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)