CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two drivers died following a serious crash that sent both cars into a heavily wooded tree line in Chicopee on Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 391 southbound around 7:30 p.m. learned that a 2001 Acura MDX and a 2010 Kia Soul traveling in the center lane had entered the left lane to pass a third vehicle before moving back to the center lane, according to state police.

The operator of the Kia, 28-year-old John M. Burkott, of Springfield, attempted to transition back to the left lane before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with the Acura, state police said.

Both vehicles slid off the edge of the roadway and into the heavily wooded tree line, state police added.

The Acura, driven by 20-year-old Tiana M. Vega, of Springfield, reportedly hit at least two trees while the Kia rotated and also struck a tree.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

