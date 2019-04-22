Police ID 2 Hyde Park men killed in violent Warwick, RI crash

WARWICK, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities have identified the two Hyde Park residents who died in a violent crash on Interstate 95 in Warwick, Rhode Island early Sunday morning.

Romario A. Cameron, 24, and Johny G. Goyau, 25, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 4 a.m. crash, which occurred just south of Exit 10.

Two rear seat passengers, ages 18 and 23, also from Hyde Park, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Rhode Island Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

