Police ID 2 killed after chase leads to Longmeadow crash involving mail truck

LONGMEADOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the two people who were killed in a violent crash in Longmeadow on Thursday involving a man who was running from police.

David Cersosimo, 47, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut refused to stop for Enfield police around 11 a.m. and led officers on a chase up Route 5 and into Longmeadow where he collided with a U.S. Postal vehicle driven by Daniel Nacin, 59, of Enfield, Connecticut, according to a release issued by the department.

Both Cersosimo and Nacin were transported to Baystate Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead.

The Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit of Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Longmeadow Police Department are investigating the incident.

