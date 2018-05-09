Police ID 2 killed in Stoughton crash

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified two people who were killed Tuesday night when a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Stoughton

Michael Luddington, 48, of Kingston, and Angela Goodrich, 38, of Stoughton, died in the crash, police said.

Luddington was driving a GMC Sierra when it went off the road for unknown reasons, hit multiple mailboxes and then crashed.

Officers responding around 5:30 p.m. to Plain Street found a mangled truck. The impact of the crash was strong enough to send tires and debris hurling down the street. Witnesses in the area said it sounded like an explosion.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and state police are assisting with an investigation.

