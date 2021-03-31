Police ID 2 men found dead in Maine home

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine have identified two people who were found dead in a Farmington home as men in their 50s.

The causes of the deaths of Donald Hunter, 58, and Kevin Stanley, 55, remained under investigation on Wednesday, police said. The bodies of the men were found in the home on Tuesday morning.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted autopsies, the Sun Journal reported. Police found the bodies of the men after receiving a call to do a well-being check on two residents.

