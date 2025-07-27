DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Dartmouth on Saturday.

Troopers responding to a reported crash near the Reed Road exit on 195 westbound around 1:30 p.m. found a 2006 Chevy Equinox with both occupants ejected and the engine dislodged, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victims, 19-year-old Kevin Dos Santos Lopes, of New Bedford, and 18-year-old Amilton De Pina Semedo, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, were pronounced dead.

The crash is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police along with Troopers assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

