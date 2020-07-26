Police ID 20-year-old fatally shot outside Revere ice cream shop amid search for suspect

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 20-year-old man who was fatally shot outside of an ice cream shop in Revere late Sunday night as they continue to search for the suspect.

Troopers responding to a reported shooting in front of Twist and Shake on Revere Beach Boulevard around 10:10 p.m. found Yaseen Butt, of Revere, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to state police.

Butt was conscious upon the troopers’ arrival and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died, state police added.

A preliminary investigation suggests the shooting followed an altercation, state police said.

The identity and whereabouts of the shooter remains under investigation.

