HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a rollover crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire early Saturday morning that left a 20-year-old man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Farmers Road found a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am that had been traveling eastbound when it left the road and hit a large rock and a tree, according to police.

Jack Van Nort, of Hooksett, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other occupants and no other vehicles are believed to be involved.

The Hooksett Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct the investigation, and a portion of Farmer Road was shut down for several hours. Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

If anyone has information that will assist in the investigation, they are asked to contact Lt. Valerie Lamy at 603-624-1560 ext. 307 or e-mail vlamy@hooksettpolice.org.

