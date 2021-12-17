HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash with an oil tanker truck on Interstate 495 southbound in Haverhill on Friday, authorities said.
A preliminary investigation determined the Haverhill man, Sebastian Hidalgo, was driving a Honda HRV north in the southbound lanes when he crashed head-on into the truck around 3 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police.
The driver of the tanker truck, a a 59-year-old Maine man, was not injured.
The highway was shut down for about three hours but all lanes were open and the scene was clear by 7:45 a.m.
An investigation is still ongoing.
