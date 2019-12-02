Police ID 23-year-old man killed in Raynham rollover crash

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 23-year-old Wareham man who died in a violent crash in Raynham on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of South Street East and Williams Avenue about 12:15 a.m. found an overturned Ford F-350, according to police.

The driver, Spencer Rogers, was taken to Morton Hospital, where he later died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Raynham Police Department.

