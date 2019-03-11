Police ID 23-year-old man killed in violent rollover crash on I-495 in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old Medway man who became trapped in an overturned vehicle that was submerged in a swamp off of Interstate 495 in Hopkinton on Monday morning has died, state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash with entrapment on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 21 around 5:30 a.m. found a mangled Honda Civic submerged in icy water and Ethan Huckins suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Huckins was extricated from the wreckage and taken to Milford Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle has since been removed from the water and towed away from the scene.

Video from Sky7 HD showed vehicles backed up for at least seven miles during the height of the morning commute. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

A preliminary investigation indicates Huckins lost control of his vehicle before rolling over in the median and coming to a rest upside down in the water.

Hopkinton Fire Department Deputy Bill Miller said crews were challenged by the frigid rescue conditions.

“Getting down to it, we had to cut a path with a chainsaw to get our people and our equipment down to where the vehicle was,” he said. “The door was jammed. Those were obstacles we were working with in the water all while the car was upside down.”

Collision reconstruction and crime scene units are assisting with an investigation.

Icy road conditions were reported in many areas Monday morning.

