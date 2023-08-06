EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police have identified the 25-year-old New Hampshire man who died in a motorcycle crash in Exeter on Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a single motorcycle crash on Route 101 westbound in Exeter determined that Kiel Forgitano, of Raymond, had lost control of his motorcycle, veered off the roadway, and hit a tree, according to New Hampshire State Police.

He succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The cause of the crash appears to have been excessive speed.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper William Bohnenberger at William.F.Bohnenberger@dos.nh.gov.

