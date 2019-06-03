Police ID 9-year-old who died after being pulled from water at Hopkinton beach

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 9-year-old boy who died after being pulled from Lake Maspenock in Hopkinton Sunday evening, police said.

Emergency crews were called to Sandy Beach around 5 p.m. after people on shore noticed that Jorge Santiago was missing, according to Hopkinton Police Chief Edward Lee.

He was brought to shore after a good Samaritan found him about 50 yards away from the beach in 10 feet of water. The boy was brought to shore and given CPR.

Santiago was taken to Milford Regional Hospital before he was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m., according to Hopkinton Deputy Police Chief Joseph Bennett.

Hopkinton School Superintendent Dr. Carol Cavanaugh says counselors will be made available to support grieving students.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

