RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A robbery suspect was killed after a police chase ended with a crash in Randolph Wednesday evening.

The armed suspect, who police idenitifed as Michael Berg, 37, of Holbrook, allegedly robbed the Super Mart on Main Street.

Cashier Baldev Patel said the suspect threatened him with the gun, sending a bullet to the floor where it bounced up and shattered a sliding glass door. Patel also said that he gave the suspect several hundred dollars from the cash register and followed him out, taking down his license plate number. He then called 911.

The floor inside the Supermart in Randolph where police say an armed robber fired a bullet that bounced into a nearby cooler shattering the glass #7news pic.twitter.com/B7CBhtNKgz — Keke Vencill (@kekevencill) January 18, 2018

The suspect’s car was spotted by a Holbrook police officer. Police said the suspect led them on a high-speed chase that came to an end with a head-on crash with another car on Union Street.

One resident told 7News the crash sounded like an explosion.

The suspect was pronounced dead shortly after the crash. The other driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Police said the 37-year-old suspect had been in trouble before. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)