Police ID attempted murder suspect wounded in Brockton trooper-involved shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – State police have identified the 25-year-old man who was wounded in a trooper-involved shooting in Brockton on Saturday morning.

Claude W. Brown-Madison was shot on Colonel Bell Drive just before 9 a.m. during a confrontation with an unnamed trooper next to a building that houses a residential complex, according to a state police spokesman.

Immediately after the shooting, state police say the trooper rendered first aid to Brown-Madison, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the lower body. He was later taken to Boston Medical Center.

The trooper was evaluated and released from Good Samaritan Hospital as has been placed on five days of standard administrative leave.

Brown-Madison is facing five criminal charges including, armed assault with intent to murder, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, committing a firearm violation while having a record that includes at least three prior violent or drug crimes, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm and/or ammunition without an FID card.

Due to a potential conflict of interest within the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation and will determine whether the use of potentially-lethal force by the trooper was justified.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute Brown-Madison.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)