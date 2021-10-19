BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man they say barricaded himself inside a third-floor bedroom while armed with what appeared to be a handgun, prompting an hourslong standoff in Braintree on Friday.

Kameron Thompson, 24, of Braintree, is facing four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of threats to commit a crime — murder, according to Braintree police.

Officers responding to a report of a person armed with a handgun walking through a residential building with 21 separate bedrooms and shared kitchens and bathrooms on Holbrook Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. learned that the person had pointed the firearm at the head of another resident and made threats to shoot them, police said.

Officers learned that the suspect, later identified as Thompson, was in his bedroom on the third floor and when they announced their presence, Thompson allegedly racked his handgun slide and said, “Come at me.”

Additional officers arrived with less-than-lethal weapons and ballistic shields as they attempted to further dialogue with Thompson, who never responded, police said.

The other residents of the building were evacuated as the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council Special Tactics and Response was activated.

The SWAT team members attempted to safely apprehend Thompson, who at one point came out of his bedroom and quickly pointed a firearm at them, police added.

The SWAT team members engaged Thompson with various forms of less-than-lethal munitions before Thompson reportedly dropped his weapon.

He was then physically wrestled into custody after five to six minutes of struggle, police said.

An examination of Thompson’s firearm revealed that it was a Walther 6mm BB gun with a metallic slide, according to police.

With the exception of the lower backstrap of the BB gun, police say it is virtually indistinguishable from a real Walther P99 firearm.

As a result of the situation, a large area of South Braintree Square was shut down due to the danger posed by the armed suspect being on the third floor.

