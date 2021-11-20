Police have identified the bicyclist who died after a crash in Salisbury on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Folly Mill Road around 11:15 p.m. found a female bicyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle.

The bicyclist, Rebecca Bartczak, 39, of Amesbury, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Salisbury police.

A preliminary investigation determined Bartczak was riding her bicycle along Folly Mill Road when she was struck by a passing pick-up truck that was carrying a small camper, police said.

The camper allegedly dislodged from the truck following the crash.

The vehicle fled the scene, but police located the truck in Kensington, New Hampshire approximately 30 minutes later.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police Sgt. Keith Forget at 978-465-3121.