Police ID body of motorcyclist found dead days after crash

SUFFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have identified the man who died after crashing his motorcycle in a tobacco field and may have gone undiscovered for several days.

The state medical examiner says 50-year-old David Gould died from blunt force head and torso trauma. Gould, a Southwick, Massachusetts resident, was found dead in a Suffield field several days after he died. The towns are next door to each other.

Gould’s motorcycle was found Aug. 30 by workers, and police later found Gould’s body in a secluded area of the field.

Officials have ruled Gould’s death as accidental and say it doesn’t appear that anyone else was involved in the crash.

