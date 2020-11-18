Police ID Boston woman who was fatally struck by utility truck in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 70-year-old Boston woman who was fatally struck by a utility truck while riding her bike in Milton on Tuesday.
Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a cyclist and a truck at the intersection of Blue Hills Parkway and Eliot Street around 3 p.m. declared Virginia Chalmers, of Dorchester, dead at the scene, according to Massachusetts State Police.
A preliminary investigation suggests the large utility truck was traveling northbound on Blue Hills Parkway and hit Chalmers while taking a right on Blue Hills Parkway.
The 62-year-old man who was driving the truck was also hospitalized.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
