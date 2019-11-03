Police ID Canton woman killed in Springfield rollover crash

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rollover crash on Interstate 291 in Springfield on Saturday that left a Canton woman dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on by Exit 3 at 7:15 p.m. found a 2012 Ford Escape that had left the right side of the highway, rolled over, and ejected the driver, police said.

The driver, identified as Laura J. Ryan, 37, was taken to Bay State Medical, where she was pronounced dead of injuries she sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

