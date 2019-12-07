Police ID driver in fatal crash into Shrewsbury pond

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a man who died after car drove off the road and landed upside down in a Shrewsbury pond Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to Jordan Pond at Lakewood Drive for reports of a car crash found a nearly submerged 2017 Nissan Altima in the water and one man inside, police said. First responders pulled the car from the water and the man, later identified as Deven Jared Koenig, 21, of North Grafton, was taken to UMass Medical and later died of his injuries, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, the Altima failed to navigate a sharp turn on Lakewood Avenue and slid sideways before striking a snowbank and becoming airborne and landing on its roof in the water, police said.

Police are still investigating. No other information was immediately available.

