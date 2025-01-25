PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the driver who was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Plymouth early Saturday morning.
Troopers responding to a reported crash near mile marker 9.2 found two damaged vehicles the roadway, according to state police. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, later identified as Adam Plaice, 26, of Brewster, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounce dead.
The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her late 20s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)