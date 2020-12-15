WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the driver who died after being ejected from a car that rolled over on Route 128 in Wakefield on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a serious crash on the southbound side of the highway near exit 42 around 5:30 a.m. found a 35-year-old Weymouth man who had been ejected from a rolled over Toyota Corolla, state police said.

Michael Creech was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

The rollover prompted multiple lane closures and caused traffic backups up to 3.5-miles long.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Creech’s Corolla came in contact with a Jeep Wrangler, causing it to roll multiple times.

No additional details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

