WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the driver who died after being ejected from a car during a rollover crash on Route 128 in Wakefield on Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported serious crash on the southbound side of the highway near exit 42 around 5:30 a.m. determined that Michael Creech, 35, of Weymouth, had been ejected from a Toyota Corolla, state police said.

Creech was transported to Lahey Hospital in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Creech’s Corolla came in contact with a Jeep Wrangler, causing it to roll multiple times. The other driver was uninjured.

No additional details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)