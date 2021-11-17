BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver led state police on a pursuit for roughly 30 miles that began in Hopkinton and came to an end in Dorchester early Wednesday morning.

A trooper attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported to be operating erratically on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Hopkinton just after 1:15 a.m.; however, the driver, identified as Matthew Goewey, 32, of Torrington, Connecticut, failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, according to state police.

The fleeing vehicle entered a road construction work zone on the Mass. Pike in Southboro, at which point state police say the pursuit was terminated.

A short time later, a trooper saw the vehicle had cleared the road construction zone on the Mass. Pike in Natick and the pursuit began again, state police said.

Additional troopers deployed tire deflation devices along the way, which ultimately caused all four tires on the suspect vehicle to deflate.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Interstate 93 southbound in Dorchester, state police said.

Goewey was evaluated at the scene by Boston EMS and then taken into custody, state police added.

He is slated to be arraigned in Westboro District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lanes violation, negligent operation in a work zone, and failure to stop/yield to traffic signs.

No additional information was immediately available.

