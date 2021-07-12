SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who seriously injured a child when the vehicle he was driving slammed into a house in Salem, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Silver Brook Road around 2 p.m. found a 2019 Acura RDX that had left the road and crashed into a home, according to the Salem, New Hampshire Police Department.

The driver, Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The child was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, where they underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

