An 85-year-old woman from Maynard has been identified and charged by authorities months after a hit-and-run crash in Acton left a teenager seriously injured.

The Acton Police Department announced the arrest of Joan Hurley on Wednesday afternoon. In their press release, officials said Hurley was charged with:

  • Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Crosswalk Violation

Officials in Acton had been seeking charges for over a month, announcing in December that they had honed in on an 85-year-old from Maynard, stopping short of naming her.

The charges were related to a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Nov. 2, 2022, when 13-year-old Cesar Soto was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road. Soto was critically injured after the crash and spent weeks recovering before finally returning home in mid-December.

During their investigation, state and local police reviewed video surveillance from nearby businesses to identify a vehicle of interest. Later locating the vehicle, Acton PD was able to obtain a search warrant and seize it.

The department went on to seek a criminal complaint in order to charge Hurley, who is now scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court on March 9.

