YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified an elderly man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod on Tuesday morning as investigators continue to search for the driver involved in the incident.

A Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources officer on patrol in the area of Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth found the victim on the ground around 7:30 a.m., according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The victim, who police identified as 85-year-old Alexander Gribko, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash happened between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)