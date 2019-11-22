Police ID elderly RI woman killed in crash involving dump truck in Swansea

SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 81-year-old Rhode Island woman who died in a crash involving a dump truck in Swansea Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 6 and Maple Avenue around 11:15 a.m. found a damaged 1999 Toyota Corolla and a Ford F476 dump truck, police said.

The operator of the Toyota, Claudette Desilets, of Tiverton, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as Brent Botelho, 39, of Swansea.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Traffic was diverted from the scene for over two hours while officers investigated the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

