Police ID Fall River man who died in Dorchester car crash

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified a Fall River man who died in a car crash on I-93 in Dorchester Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-93 Southbound by Exit 15 at 7 a.m. found a 1998 Mercedes sedan that crossed over the guardrail to the other side of the road. The driver, Joseph Lambright, 45, was found outside the car and pronounced dead

No other cars were involved. The crash remains under investigation.

