DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the individuals caught on camera doing “donuts” with an SUV on a pair of athletic fields at a Massachusetts high school over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of damage done to the Dighton-Rehoboth High School softball field and junior varsity baseball field on Sunday morning found deep ruts in the snowy grass, according to Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald.

Surveillance video showed a white Range Rover doing donuts on the field on Saturday around 9:30 p.m., police said.

Those responsible for the incident were identified Wednesday and have been in contact with the Dighton Police Department and Dighton-Rehoboth High School administrators, authorities added.

Their names have not been released.

At the request of Dighton-Rehoboth High School, police say they have turned the matter over to school district officials.

“We would like to thank all of our community members for their assistance during the investigation,” MacDonald said. “Through their diligent efforts, we were able to identify the vehicle suspected to be involved in this incident which resulted in the responsible parties coming forward.”

