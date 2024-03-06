HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the man who was taken into custody in Hyannis on Wednesday after a tense, hourslong standoff during which he allegedly held people at knifepoint and opened fire on SWAT officers.

Hyannis police officers responding to a report of a man who was holding a woman at knifepoint in a home on St. Francis Circle around 7:40 a.m. were told that three residents of the home were able to barricade in another room but the suspect, later identified as Justin Moreira, 30, was still inside, according to police.

Police say initial attempts to get Moreira to come out were unsuccessful and he began firing on the SWAT team’s ballistic vehicle, causing bullets to ricochet off the truck.

He continued to refuse to come out, police say, even after the department’s mental health clinician was brought in to help. Police say he periodically fired rifle and handgun rounds on perimeter scene SWAT officers throughout the standoff.

A robotic dog was deployed into the house but he shot it and partially disabled it, police say. After seven hours, officers deployed pepper spray into the home and sent in a specialty ballistic vehicle with an attached demolition tool to “forcibly encourage” him to leave the residence.

He was then taken into custody without incident.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court on several counts of attempted murder and additional firearms charges.

