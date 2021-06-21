MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Wellington Road at 5:15 a.m. found a motorcycle with two occupants that had crashed, according to police.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Manchester identified as Thembalethu Dhliwayo, and the passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Manchester identified as Brigit Feeney, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

