Police ID man arrested in connection with stabbing near Weymouth liquor store

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested in connection to a stabbing in Weymouth on Saturday that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the plaza at 610 Middle St. found a man who had been stabbed with a knife outside of a liquor store, police said. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to be OK.

The suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Mark Allsopp, of Weymouth, allegedly ran away but was found near the scene a short time later.

Allsopp was arrested on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice/interfering with a police investigation, and possession of a Class D substance.

Shoppers at the center said they were concerned by the violence.

“It just doesn’t happen a lot in these areas,” said Chris Vitello. “It’s a scary thing knowing that stuff’s around here when you have an eight-year-old.”

The victim and Allsopp are known to each other and it appears the incident stems from a dispute on social media, police say.

The incident is still under investigation.

Allsopp was held on $25,000 bail pending his arraignment Monday at Quincy District Court.

