WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who is facing an assault to murder charge after allegedly shooting a Wilbraham police officer during an exchange of gunfire Saturday night.

Officers responding to a home on Old Carriage Road around 8:30 p.m. learned that a man inside, later identified as Michael Ortega, 53, was threatening other people in the home, according to Wilbraham police.

When police officers arrived, there was an exchange of gunfire with Ortega, during which a 29-year-old Wilbraham police officer sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said. Ortega was also hit and, after an hourslong standoff, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Both Ortega and the officer are in stable condition.

Ortega is facing charges including assault with intent to murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The incident is under investigation by the Wilbraham Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

