Police ID man fatally shot in Boston last week

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Dorchester Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a person shot on Morton Street at 1 a.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man, later identified as Lance Norwood, 22, of Stoughton, died of his wounds on Thursday.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)