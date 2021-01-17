Police ID man fatally shot in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Concord, New Hampshire Saturday as a homicide, officials said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance and gunshots at an apartment on Warren Street at 11:30 a.m. found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The man, identified as Terrance Wigglesworth, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an autopsy, officials determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide. Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information is asked to call 603-225-8600.

