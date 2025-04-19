LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 50-year-old man who was found fatally shot in Lowell on Saturday morning.

officers responding to a reported shooting on Cumberland Road around 11 a.m. found Tige Dyer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where hew as pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation suggests that this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Lowell Police at (978) 937-3200.

