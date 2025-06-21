BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 21-year-old Hyde Park man who was fatally shot in Roxbury on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 163 Ruthven St. around 10 p.m. found Teo Vernice suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Boston Police Department Homicide Unit are actively investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

